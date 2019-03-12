Music Education Program at Maliotis Cultural Center

BOSTON -The Lykeion Ellinidon of Boston and the Maliotis Cultural Center are presenting this spring’s Greek Music Education Program, which will meet on six Sunday afternoons.

Classes commenced on March 3 and will continue until April 14. The sessions will last for 2 1/2 hours from 2:00 to 4:30 PM at the Maliotis Cultural Center located on the grounds of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline.

The goal of the Greek Music Education Program is to increase knowledge of and appreciation for traditional Greek music. Its unique approach offers both educational presentations and the opportunity to participate by playing and singing.

Each session will have a different instructor and focus on a particular aspect of Greek music including musical history, influences, instrumentation, styling, significant figures and musicians, and contemporary manifestations. The class will be participatory according to each leader’s discretion. The instructor may choose to invite participation throughout the session, or in a focused, compact period. Participants may elect to engage by listening, participating in the rhythmic element, singing, and/or playing their instrument.

The cost of pre-registration for the entire series is discounted to $125. The schedule for the remaining sessions is as follows:

March 17: Panayotis Paddy League (Harvard University)

March 24: Chris Pantazelos (lute player, Spartan Instruments)

March 31: Vasilis Skoulas (lyra player & singer, Crete); presented in collaboration with the Rathamanthus-Ide Cretan Chapter of Boston.

April 14: Clarinetist Lefteris Bournias with Lefteris Kordis (Berklee College of Music).

The Lykeion Ellinidon of Boston was established by Irene Savvas in 1998 and enriches the cultural and other Greek-American events in the greater Boston area and all of New England. In a previous interview with The National Herald Irene Savvas said, “I do this because I love our tradition and it is very essential to sustain it and spread it.”

Every year the members of The Lykeion Ellinidon of Boston participate in the presentation of the Marathon’s wreaths at the Massachusetts State House, bringing them into the Hall of Flags dressed as Caryatids in white gowns. All the members are highly educated, with advanced degrees in medicine, law and other fields who love the traditions of Hellenism. They have often performed Greek dances at various social events such as the annual Greek Festival of the St. George parish in Lynn, MA.