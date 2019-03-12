Unhappy With Name Deal, North Macedonia President Balks at Bills

Still angry his country agreed to a name deal with Greece to become North Macedonia, President Gjorge Ivanov refused to sign proclamation decrees for 11 bills approved by Parliament, insisting he’s acting lawfully.

Ivanov has never yielded in his ongoing resistance to the agreement that Premier Zoran Zaev reached in 2018 with Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to change the country’s name from The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as it had been called for nearly 28 years.

Although Greece gave away the name of its ancient Greek province of Macedonia, Ivanov objected to having the geographical qualifier North attached as FYROM, breaking its initial deal with Greece, had insisted on calling itself Macedonia.

According to lawmakers, Ivanov’s office informed them that he has “always acted in accordance with the solemn oath that he would protect the constitution and defend the interest of the Republic of Macedonia,” as he still calls it.

Ivanov’s stance is a mere delaying tactic. If Parliament votes for the legislation a second time, he has no right to refuse to sign. Ivanov’s second and final five-year term ends May 12 but he’s going out kicking and screaming to the end.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)