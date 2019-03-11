Progress on protection of primary residence but no agreement yet, Dombrovskis says

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday upon his arrival to the Eurogroup that there is still no agreement on the protection of the primary residence despite the progress made on the issue. However, he said that the reforms in Greece are generally on track.

On his part, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that great progress has been achieved.

Moscovici: Agreement on protection of primary residence over the next days

European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that there will be an agreement on the protection of primary residence over the next few days in order to allow the disbursement of the 1 billion euro loan tranche by the April’s Eurogroup the latest.

Moscovici said that he will inform the Eurogroup about the positive developments on Greece, as progress has been recorded to the majority of the commitments.

Asked about other open issues, he referred to the sale of lignite units, noting that this is a “competition” case and that, as far as disbursement is concerned, the Eurogroup should focus on the successor scheme to protect the primary residence.

In addition, he said that today’s message must be positive. It is too early to have a formal decision today, but we will take note of the progress that has been made since we are in the right direction, he noted adding that this will be the message of the Commission.