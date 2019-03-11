“Startup Europe Week Crete” on March 8-16

The island of Crete will host the “Startup Europe Week Crete”, promoted by the European Commission and Startup Europe.

“With this conference we are promoting Crete in Europe and the world,” said Thanos Paraschos, co-founder of the Youth Entrepreneurship Club, that is “the official ambassador” of Startup Europe Week in Crete.

The event will take place in four cities in Crete, Lasithi (8 March), Heraklion (9 March), Rethymno (15 March) and Chania (16 March) and “aims to present the best initiatives promoted by the regions, to inform the local ecosystem of the opportunities that exist, to provide advice on starting a company and to bring together regional and local business executives and investors to create stronger ecosystems.”

The French Embassy and Ambassador Christophe Chantepy as well as Mazinnov network manager Olivier Dovergne significantly support this effort.

“Since the establishment of the Mazinnov network, we have started a good partnership and we are trying to build bridges between innovative entrepreneurship in Greece and France,” Paraschos said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

It is an action, he added, taking place in more than 250 cities in Europe and the rest of the world. The last four years it is organised in Crete with more than 1,000 participants, a lot of startups, successful businessmen from Greece or abroad, academics, representatives of civil society.