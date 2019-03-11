Greek President Expresses Condolences to President of Ethiopia

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos expressed his condolences to the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, for the air tragedy earlier on Sunday.

According to the announcement by the Greek Presidency, the Greek Ambassador in Ethiopia, Nikolaos Pattakias, conveyed the condolences of the Greek President Pavlopoulos to his counterpart and the families of the victims of the accident.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard with no survivors.