Syntagma Square Turned into a Hollywood Studio on Sunday (Pics)

“It is a real Hollywood setting. The fact that the most central square of the country can be turned into a studio set is a very strong signal to the global cinema community: that Greece does not only have development, tax and other incentives to subsidize production but it also has the ability to do so because all the involving parties – the City of Athens, the Ministry of Public Order, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the local business community – can actually respond to the demands of the toughest and most demanding film shooting,” he underlined.

Meanwhile, Syntagma Square and two streets around it in central Athens are cordoned off on Sunday, March 10, to accommodate the filming needs of ‘Born To Be Murdered’, directed by Ferdinando Sito Filomarino and starring John David Washington, son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

The film is co-produced by the US and Italy and is an action thriller written entirely for Greece, requiring filming in Trikala, Meteora, Zagoria, Kalampaka and central areas in the capital Athens.

Filming in Athens began on February 25 and is expected to last until March 25.

The following streets will be closed between the hours of 06:00 and 18:00:

Stadiou avenue from Amerikis Street to Syntagma Square, Vassileos Georgiou Street at Syntagma Square as well as the entire Syntagma pedestrian plaza will remain closed to pedestrians and traffic during these hours.