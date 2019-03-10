Oracle of Dodona to Feature in Reggio Calabria Archaeological Exhibit

Antiquities from Dodona, the ancient Greek oracle and a panhellenic sanctuary in Epirus, will be exhibited at the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria, Italy, for three months.

The exhibition “Ιl Santuario di Dodona e la Magna Grecia”, which also involves the collaboration of the University of Salerno and the Antiquities Ephorate of Ioannina that opened on Friday, aims to present the importance of relations between Dodona and the cities of Magna Graecia, from the founding of the Greek colonies to the later Roman era, as documented by ancient literary sources and archaeological evidence, along with epigraphic and numismatic data.

Some of the objects from the Reggio Calabria museum will be shown publicly for the first time along those from the Archaeological Museum of Ioannina. The two themes or units of the exhibition relate to the sanctuary and its features, especially the role of the beech tree (fagus) and the prophecies recorded on metal foil, and to a collection of objects from cities of Magna Graecia now in the Italian museum that are mentioned in the prophecies on the foils.

The Reggio Calabrian museum’s best-known exhibits include the two bronze statues of the Riaci warriors (known as “Bronzi di Riaci”).