Gianaris Celebrates International Women’s Day with Dem. Majority Conference

ALBANY, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris celebrated International Women’s Day this week by distributing t-shirts recognizing the women of the new Senate Majority Conference.

“Women’s history isn’t just a thing of the past – it is happening right here, right now. In New York, Andrea Stewart-Cousins is the first woman to ever lead a legislative chamber and there are now fourteen women serving in our Democratic majority, seven of whom are in their first term,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “This is an exciting moment in history, and we’re finally making long overdue progress. I am proud to serve with these incredible leaders and I thought it was only right to celebrate them.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8.