Houston Area Greek Spot On Yelp’s Top 100 Best

You’d think of Michelin 5-Star places when it comes to the best places to eat, but Pappa Gyros in Katy, Texas, in the Houston area, was ranked 12th in the Top 100 eateries in the United States by users of Yelp, who rate where they go.

The authentic Greek restaurant is one of Katy’s hidden gems, according to Yelp reviewers. “The service here is always top notch, and the quality of food is unmatched,” said one who gave his name as Brandon W. according to Chron. “There’s a reason why they have five stars on yelp, people. Go here, you won’t regret it.”

Next to a gas station, Pappa Gyros is known by patrons as one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in Katy. According to the restaurant’s website, the family-owned business serves Greek and American classics.