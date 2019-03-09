Efharisto Mitera, Yiayia, Matsos Magic Recipes

Spiro Matsos, 77, still thanks his mother and grandmother for the recipes he uses at his Matsos Family Restaurant in Wooster, Ohio, where he and his late wife moved many years ago, and still recalls lessons learned from his parents.

His mother urged him to leave Greece and find his way in the United States and “go out with your blood boiling in your veins,” the inspiration for moving.

She and his grandmother are honored with the dishes he serves, based largely on their handwritten recipes preserved in a scrapbook, The Surbanite reported.

Egg lemon soup is one. “My mom made this. It is inexpensive – just rice, eggs and lemons – and it is good for the cold,” he said. There’s also moussaka and stuffed grape leaves. “We used my grandfather’s vineyard to get the actual leaves in Greece,” he said.