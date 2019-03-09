Varvatos, Williamson Present Love Rocks NYC Benefit, Williams Steals the Show

NEW YORK – Iconic Greek-American fashion designer John Varvatos and New York City real estate broker and God’s Love We Deliver Board of Trustees member Greg Williamson presented Love Rocks NYC, the 3rd annual benefit concert in aid of the charity God’s Love We Deliver, which provides life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York metropolitan area living with severe illness. The event, held at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on March 7, was hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Martin Short and featured performances by Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Grace Potter, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, Lukas Nelson, Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall II, Bernie Williams, Ivan Neville, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Alice Smith, and Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Amid all the legendary rock stars, former New York Yankees star Bernie Williams apparently stole the show and “demonstrated that he has become a major-league musician since the center fielder retired in 2006 from a 16-year baseball career spent entirely in Yankee pinstripes,” the New York Post reported.

The Grammy-nominated Williams “won a guitar-hero showdown with ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons during the Jimi Hendrix classic Foxy Lady,” the Post reported, adding a comment by Bill Murray, one of the hosts at the event, “What can you say about Bernie Williams’ guitar skills? The word that comes to me is clutch.”

God’s Love We Deliver, the cherished New York-based not-for profit-organization is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year. Since launching in 2017, the annual sold-out Love Rocks NYC concerts have brought together an astonishing lineup of musical talent and helped raise more than $5 million dollars to date.

God’s Love is the New York metropolitan area’s leading provider of life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people living with severe illnesses. Begun as an HIV/AIDS service organization, today God’s Love provides for people living with more than 200 individual diagnoses. God’s Love cooks and home delivers the specific, nutritious meals a client’s severe illness and treatment so urgently require. Meals are individually tailored for each client by one of the organization’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, and all clients have access to unlimited nutrition counseling. God’s Love supports families by providing meals for the children and senior caregivers of its clients. All of the agency’s services are provided free of charge, and in its history of more than 33 years, God’s Love We Deliver has never had a waiting list. For more information, visit www.godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram, @godslovenyc. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization.