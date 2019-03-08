Syntagma Square to Shut Down for Hollywood’s Needs on March 10

ATHENS – Syntagma Square and two streets around it in central Athens will be cordoned off on Sunday, March 10 to accommodate the filming needs of ‘Born To Be Murdered’, directed by Ferdinando Sito Filomarino and starring John David Washington, son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

The film is co-produced by the US and Italy and is an action thriller written entirely for Greece, requiring filming in Trikala, Meteora, Zagoria, Kalampaka and central areas in the capital Athens.

Filming in Athens began on February 25 and is expected to last until March 25.

The following streets will be closed between the hours of 06:00 and 18:00:

Stadiou avenue from Amerikis Street to Syntagma Square, Basileos Georgiou Street at Syngagma Square as well as the entire Syntagma pedestrian plaza will remain closed to pedestrians and traffic during these hours.