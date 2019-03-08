Greek Police Raid Three Football Supporters’ Clubs in Bid to Rein in “Vendetta”

ATHENS – Attica Security police on Thursday carried out raids on three clubs set up by supporters of the teams AEK Athens, Panathaikos Athens and Olympiacos Piraeus as part of an investigation to avert sports violence.

The police for sports violence, with the assistance of other forces, searched the headquarters of the PAO club on Alexandras Avenue, the AEK supporters club in Agios Dimitrios and Olympiacos fan club in Kallithea.

Police are searching for leads concerning the recent fighting between hooligans at the Papastratio Swimming Pool and in Nikea, as well as the violent attack on a 22-year-old female PAO fan in Ilion.

Talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), a senior police officer said the investigation will continue and escalate until the problems caused by a “vendetta” that seems to be underway are eliminated.

A meeting between Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vasiliadis and Hellenic Police Chief Aristidis Andrikopoulos to discuss the issue was due to take place on Thursday.