One Inmate Dead, Seven Injured in Fight at Korydallos Prison

ATHENS – One Greek inmate was killed and seven prisoners of foreign nationality were injured during a brawl that broke out in the psychiatric ward in Korydallos Prison at 19:00 on Thursday, according to initial reports.

The fight broke out between Russian speakers and Albanian inmates, with the participation of a large number of inmates in the psychiatric ward armed with makeshift knives.

Some of the injured have been taken to hospitals outside of Korydallos prison, which indicates that they may be seriously injured.