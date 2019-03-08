Greek President: International Women’s Day Underlines Global Debt to Women

ATHENS – “International Women’s Day is not an ordinary anniversary but a source of lessons for our debt to women and their inexhaustible potential,” President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Thursday in his message on the occasion of the March 8 celebration.

“At a time of deep and painful crisis – which is not only in our country but extends far beyond our borders and which, apart from an economic crisis, is primarily a crisis of fundamental principles and values – International Women’s Day must be a day of reflection,” he underlined.

“In particular, International Women’s Day is calling us to consider how important women are for social cohesion and social progress in general, as history itself has demonstrated and indeed with irrefutable evidence. Moreover, we must consider that this great chapter has more to give,” he concluded in his message.