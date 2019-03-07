Amani Swiss is the New Majority Shareholder of Aris F.C.

THESSALONIKI – Swiss-based company, Amani Swiss, a Karipidis family business, now controls 89.93% of Thessaloniki’s Aris F.C.’s shares according to an announment from the Greek Committee of Professional Athletics (EEA). The CEO of Amani Swiss is Irene Karipidis, the sister of Aris F.C. chairman Theodoros Karipidis. The move is a procedural one in nature so that the matters of the team can operate independently of the other business activities that the Karipidis has been involved with in the past.

The EEA, received a request a few days ago, and after further examination, gave the “green light” for the transfer of the shares. Indeed, as stated in its announcement, the company will proceed to an increase of the share capital of the “yellows” by 1 million euros.

Otherwise, Aris players trained, as scheduled, at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium. Savvas Pantelidis, head coach of Aris, has two dilemmas ahead of Sunday’s derby against Olympiakos at the Giorgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Faliro. The first one is, will he use Argentine Martín Tonso as a starter who, while having trained normally the last two days, is coming off a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an injury. The other dilemma for Pantelidis is if he will keep Giorgos Valerianos as the starter at right back or if he will reinstall Manolis Tzanakakis to the position, who has served out his suspension.