Greek Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis Travels to Houston

HOUSTON – Greek Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis is slated to take part in the CERAWeek annual conference in Houston, Texas next week.

Specifically, Mr Stathakis will use his time at the conference, on March 13, to speak about natural gas deposits found in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. In that dicussion Egypt’s Petroleum Minister, Tarek El-Molla, Cyprus’ Energy Minister, at a gas meeting in the Eastern Mediterranean on 13 March, with Egyptian oil minister Tarek El Mola, Cyprus Energy Minister Yorgos Lakkotropis and the Minister for Energy Israel, Yulav Stainic.

Naturally, the new gas discoveries in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the efforts to extract it through pipelines or LNG, as well as the hydrocarbon exploration of Greece in the Ionian and Crete, are expected to be at the heart of interest.

The Greek Minister will also have the opportunity to chat with major oil companies that are already or “seeing” with interest the researches in the Eastern Mediterranean and Greece.