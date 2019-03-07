Greek-Canadian Katerina Duska Reveals the Eurovision Song (Vid)

ATHENS – Greek-Canadian singer and songwriter Katerine Duska will represent Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with the song “Better Love” which was released on March 6. The song was presented at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall as part of a new program on ERT. In his remarks, ERT’s CEO noted that Duska and the first presentation of her song already bring a touch of optimism to the country.

Duska resides in Athens and wrote “Better Love” along with Leon of Athens and David Sneddon. The song is a mid tempo power pop song with a modern sensibility that also stands up in an acoustic version as it is very melodic.

The Eurovision song competition will be held in Tel Aviv this year, May 14-19.

“I’m a dreamer and I think these things happen to people who dream,” Duska said of representing Greece in the competition. She also said she has anxiety about her participation, but added that she believes in her group and the song they wrote. The song, Duska pointed out, refers to the eternal quest for a higher love.