Nicole Malliotakis Running for Congress, Fundraiser on March 21

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis is running for the United States House of Representatives in New York’s 11th Congressional District which encompasses all of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, including the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Bath Beach, Dyker Heights, south western Gravesend, western Sheepshead Bay, and parts of southern Bensonhurst. On Thursday, March 21, 6 PM, Louis Katsos is hosting a fundraiser in support of Malliotakis at the Russian Tea Room, 150 West 57th Street in Manhattan.

RSVP is requested via email: rsvp@nicoleforny.com or phone: 646-598-7635.

More information about the fundraiser is available online: https://secure.anedot.com/nicolefornewyork/march21.

The Republican candidate posted on her website about her run for Congress, “This January, I was sworn in for my 5th term as a Member of the New York State Assembly, representing parts of both Staten Island and South Brooklyn. My time in Albany has taught me a lot about the legislative process, our government and what it takes to successfully represent the residents of my Assembly District; we’ve been through a great deal together including the devastation wreaked by Super-Storm Sandy and the long and arduous rebuilding process.

“In the Assembly, I’ve fought to drain the swamp in Albany; speaking-out against Shelly Silver’s corrupt ways and creating transparency by opening committee meetings to public scrutiny through streaming on the internet and by making votes taken in committee part of the public record. I’ve fought for better mass transit services for my district and successfully sued the Port Authority to expose records that should be public. I’ve worked to rein-in the high taxes that are crippling our city and state and held Mayor Bill de Blasio accountable for his failed agenda that is dragging down our city. I’m proud of the work I’ve done for my constituents and of the support they’ve given me whenever my name has appeared on the ballot.”

More information is available online: nicoleforny.com.