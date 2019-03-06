FAIRFIELD, CT – The Fairfield Dolan Lecture Series presents four-star Admiral James Stavridis speaking about “21st Century Leadership: Challenges and Opportunities” on Monday, April 1, 7 PM, at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts, 200 Barlow Road in Fairfield.

Admiral Stavridis will discuss the essential skills leaders need to succeed in the 21st century. The Admiral will draw upon examples from his distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, culminating with his appointment as the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, and from his position as the 12th dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

A book signing will follow the lecture.

Admiral Stavridis is the first navy admiral to become NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) in July 2009. He retired as SACEUR in 2013 and was appointed as dean of The Fletcher School on July 1, 2013.

More information about the lecture is available online: fairfield.edu.