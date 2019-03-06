ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets with German FM Van der Leyden at EPP Event

Greece should be part of the discussions about the joint defence and safety policy of the European Union, New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, because the country forms part of the Union’s borders.

The main opposition leader made his statements while meeting with German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyden at an event on “European People’s Party (EPP): Guaranteeing EU’s security, building our common future,” which was held at the Constantine Karamanlis Institute of Democracy.

Mitsotakis said it was a pity the government was not participating in the EU policy formation on protecting the joint borders with Greece, and also spoke of a letter he had sent to the EPP calling for the suspension or expulsion of the Hungarian party from the Europarliamentary Group.

Van der Leyen, on her part, said that Europe is a success story and Greece deserves a place in it, expressing also her support for Mitsotakis as future prime minister.

She also referred to the rise of extreme-right parties in Europe that want to destroy Europe, and, along with the main opposition leader, called for respect of international laws and protection of sovereign rights of Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations.