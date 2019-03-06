Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce to Honor ExxonMobil on May 3

NEW YORK – The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce will honor ExxonMobil with the 2019 Distinguished Merit Award at its Annual Awards Dinner on Friday, May 3.

Bestowed annually, the Award honors corporations and individuals who have raised the profile of Cyprus and made an extraordinary contribution in strengthening trade relations between Cyprus and the United States of America. The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Awards Dinner will be held at the Union League Club, 38 East 37th Street, in Manhattan.

“We are very excited about the 2019 Awards Dinner event, and truly proud to have ExxonMobil as our 2019 Award recipient,” said Mr. Nicolas Nicolaou, President of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

ExxonMobil is the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. Since April 2017, ExxonMobil (together with its partner Qatar Petroleum) has been involved in exploration in Block 10 offshore Cyprus. In February 2019 it announced a natural gas discovery at the Glaucus-1 well. ExxonMobil is not new to Cyprus. With a presence of over half a century, its activities also span the supply, distribution, and marketing of petroleum products through Esso branded Service Stations across the island.

The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 to promote and strengthen commercial, industrial and economic relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States. By creating a forum in which its members share ideas and knowledge, the Chamber presents opportunities to potential investors, offers advice on foreign investment projects, coordinates briefings with private and government officials, and works to build strong relationships between Cypriot and American companies and their employees, owners, and other constituents. The Chamber maintains a diverse membership of corporations, entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals across all fields of commerce.

More information is available online: www.cyprususchamber.com.