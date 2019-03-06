Kucherov Reaches Points Milestone, Lightning Roll Past Jets

March 6, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov tied the Lightning’s single-season points record with a pair of assists to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Kucherov’s two points gave him 108 on the season to tie the single-season mark set by Vincent Lecavalier in the 2006-07 season when he finished with 52 goals and 58 assists.

The league-leading Lightning improved to 14-1-2 in the past 17 games.

Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and 382nd of his career and is one shy of tying Lecavalier’s career franchise record.

Brayden Point, Adam Erne and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves for his 10th consecutive victory and improved to 11-0-2 in his past 13 starts.

Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba scored for Winnipeg, which fell to 2-3 in the past five games.

