Trump Hotels™ Introduces Bubbles Special Offer Honoring Recent Wine Award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar 5, 2019–Trump Hotels™, the luxury brand of five-star hotels and resorts, is pleased to announce Trump Winery’s 2014 Monticello Blanc de Blanc was awarded the Sparkling Sweepstake Winner in the San Francisco Chronicle’s 2019 wine competition. In honor of this title, Trump Hotels has created Bubbles, a special offer promotion code in which guests can use when booking a stay and receive a bottle of the award-winning 2014 Monticello Blanc de Blanc.

The special offering is available at the following U.S. Trump Hotels: Albemarle Estate, Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Trump International Hotel & Tower New York, Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami. Guests can book the Bubbles special offering at: https://www.trumphotels.com/special-offers/celebrate-with-us

This Brut sparkling wine is made via Méthode Champenoise with Trump Winery’s estate grown Chardonnay vineyards. Hand picking by night and gently pressing ensures that this wine retains all of its best qualities. After a combination of 96% stainless steel and 4% neutral French oak barrel aging, the wine gains complexity by aging on the lees in the bottle for a minimum of 3 years. At disgorging, a low dosage is added to balance acidity and improve mouthfeel.

The 2014 was a very cold year, which led to some winter bud loss. The combination of low yields and a hot and dry summer led to great flavor and concentration. Aging the wine for a minimum 36 months on lees softens and lengthens the mouthfeel. This wine has bright green apple and fresh citrus notes with layers of brioche and yeast complexity. An excellent balance of acidity, creamy mousse, and textures that persists with a long and elegant finish.

About TRUMP HOTELS™

Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally-relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand’s “Never Settle” philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com.

