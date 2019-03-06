Ten Videos Unveil the Beauties of Tinos Island

ATHENS – The municipality of the island of Tinos has launched a series of actions to promote the island as a tourist destination. Ten videos to promote thematic tourism and the tourist products of Tinos were among the actions, said a municipality announcement.

The shooting took place in June and the points of interest were chosen according to the island’s strategy and on experience.

Tinos and its beautiful beaches, the picturesque villages, the activities and a “journey” through its history and rich cultural traditions and gastronomy comprise a mosaic of experiences through the videos.

The videos on Tinos are available on youtube from the TV channel of Tinos municipality that the following links: