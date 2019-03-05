Greek Cleaning Lady Who Forged School Certificate Still Faces Firing

With Greek courts showing leniency to politicians convicted of serious crimes, a 53-year-old cleaning lady accused of using a fake elementary school certificate to get a job could be fired if she loses her appeal.

The woman, who wasn’t named, works as a cleaner at the University Hospital of Ioannina in northwestern Greece and was given a suspended sentence of eight years after she was found to have submitted a certificate stating that she had completed the minimum education requirement for a civil service job but had really left school a year before that.

Her appeal will be heard April 9 and will determine the fate of the woman who has 13 children and is the sole breadwinner in her family.