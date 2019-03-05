Investors Eager to Buy Greek Bank Bad Loans, Chase Debtors

With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras reneging on another promise and allowing beleaguered Greek banks to sell bad loans to vulture collectors, there is keen interest among investors who want to take them and go after the debtors.

Buried under nearly nine years of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, many Greeks have been unable to pay loans and credit cards – as well as mortgages with the government allowing electronic online foreclosures.

The collection agencies typically buy the loans for as low as 4%, or 4 cents per dollar or euro and then hound debtors to repay after banks give up trying to make them pay, even if they demonstrate they can’t.According to a survey conducted by London-based multinational law firm Ashurst almost half of the investors (46 percent) said it is possible they will invest in bad loans in Greece in the next couple of years, said Kathimerini, with Greece second behind Italy in preference.

Ashurst partner Olga Galazoula told the paper that, “Given that the Greek market remains at its formative stages, it’s notable that some 39 percent of investors report that they already invested in Greece. Appetite there remains high with almost half of investors stating that they are likely or more to invest there in the next two years.“With 2018 seeing the first two major secured NPL transactions in Greece successfully conclude, the Greek legal and regulatory environment appears to be entering the new world of NPLs with a renewed sense of commitment,” she said.”Greece’s economy remains susceptible to wider market shocks.

The first half of 2019 will prove pivotal in assessing Greece’s prospects as a sustainable NPL market, with the country in pre-election mode,” she noted, with Tsipras wanting to prevent any further fallout after plummeting in surveys after breaking his word to end austerity.