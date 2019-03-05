Truffle Hunt Starts in March in Meteora

KALABAKA, Greece – A truffle hunt in Meteora will start in the first half of March and will run until the end of October. A truffle dog will search for the rare underground mushrooms, and the organisers, the Museum of Natural History of Meteora and the Mushroom Museum will hand them over to chefs for a truffle pasta, to be enjoyed by all participants in a forest picnic.

Afterwards the visitors will be given a Museum tour, which has a collection of 350 different species of animals and 250 different mushrooms, and will participate in a mushroom tasting, following which they can buy any of 60 different kinds of mushroom products created by the Mushroom Museum.

The Museum’s director, Nikos Pallas, said to Athens-Macedonian News Agency, said, “It is an original and unique action in Greece and at European level. It is no coincidence that participants of the hunt express their enthusiasm over the experience we offered them”.

Pallas said that the event also meets the museum’s aim, which is to make the public aware of the very high nutritional qualities of the mushrooms and to help raise tourism to the area, contributing to its growth.

“Those who are interested in taking part in the mushroom hunt should contact the museum; the cost is significantly lower than equivalent European rates, Pallas said.