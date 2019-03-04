Publicist: Luke Perry Has Died at 52 after Suffering Stroke

By Associated Press March 4, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A publicist for Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series “Riverdale,” poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A publicist for the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star says the actor has been hospitalized. Arnold Robinson said the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

