ND Leader Mitsotakis Visits Acropolis Police Station

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday paid a visit to the Acropolis police station, which was attacked on Saturday night by hoodwearing assailants throwing petrol bombs, to express his support for the men and women of the police force.

He underlined ND’s “zero tolerance” approach to violence of all forms and ‘intensity’, saying that ND intends to ensure that the state protects those charged with upholding law and order.

Mitsotakis also called on the citizen protection ministry to take action to hire cleaners for police stations, where he said the cleaning contracts had expired two months ago.