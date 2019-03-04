Greece Launches 10-Year Syndicated Bond Issue

Greece officially launched procedures to issue a new 10-year state bond by appointing BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan as underwriters of the syndicated loan. The 10-year benchmark bond yield was 3.62 pct in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Greek 10-year state bond yields fell to their lowest level since 2006 on Monday, after Moody’s upgraded the country’s credit rating on Friday, boosting investors’ optimism for the country.

Moody’s upgraded the Greek credit rating to B1 from B3, citing the efficiency of the country’s reform programme. The 10-year Greek bond yield fell to 3.622 pct in bond markets on Monday, while the five-year bond yield fell to 2.79 pct -a two-week low.