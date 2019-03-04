AGAPW to Honor Dr. Stella Lymberis and Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

NEW YORK – The Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW) celebrates Women’s History Month with their signature annual event, the Greek American Woman of the Year Award Gala on Thursday, March 28. This year’s honoree is Dr. Stella Lymberis and AGAPW’s Excellence Tuition Scholarships will be awarded in honor of Dr. Lymberis.

The event will be held in the Lounge Room of the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street in Manhattan, 7-9 PM. Dr. Pannie Trifillis will serve as Master of Ceremonies and Nektarios Antoniou will perform classic Greek songs. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the reception.

RSVP on Eventbrite, requested donation $150.

For further information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dr. Olga Alexakos at oalexakos@agapw.org or 917-405-6833.

Applications are also currently being accepted for AGAPW’s Excellence Tuition Scholarships: The Katerina Navab Excellence Tuition Scholarship on Humanities and the Amalia Colombos Excellence Tuition Scholarship on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

The scholarships offer $1,500 each annually and are awarded to female students of Greek descent enrolled in a four year accredited Bachelor’s program in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Selection criteria are based on academic excellence, contribution to the community and financial need. The applicant must submit a personal statement, a financial statement, and university documents indicating status of enrollment and grades.

Applications are accepted January 1-March 15.

The scholarships are awarded in March in honor of AGAPW’s Greek American Woman of the Year.

For further questions on applying for a scholarship or offering to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact Dr. Aphrodite Navab at desireenavab@yahoo.com.

AGAPW is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, charitable and educational organization under Section 402 of the Non-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York. It was founded in New York City in March of 2010 and it is an independent organization, started by and run by women on a volunteer, pro bono basis. The organization is seeking to expand career opportunities and promote community and leadership building among Greek-American professional women by forging collaborations among ourselves and establishing partnerships with other organizations inside and outside the Greek-American community.

More information about AGAPW is available online: agapw.org.

Follow AGAPW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.