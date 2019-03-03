With the death toll hitting 91, Greeks are being urged to still get flu shots, more than five months after they were first advised with many not doing so.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention KEELPNO said it’s not too late to get vaccinated and that even though it is late in the season, infections were still on the rise.

In the week leading up to March 2, another 30 people were admitted to hospitals with serious symptoms of the infection as many Greeks don’t believe in getting shots to prevent illnesses.

In February the number of serious cases was 226 with 219 treated in Intensive Care Units the agency said, and only 29 of them had been inoculated. The average age of those treated in ICUs was 58.

The union of union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, said the numbers were likely higher and disputed KEELPNO’s data, with fears it could keep mounting during the dangerous mid-winter period for the disease.