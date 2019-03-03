Citing “Diplomatic Masterpiece,” Tsipras Will Visit North Macedonia

After saying a deal he made to rename The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia was a “diplomatic masterpiece,” anti-nationalist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he will visit North Macedonia, the first by a Greek leader since that country declared independence in 1991.

Speaking at the 4th Delphi Economic Forum, he said he would lead a delegation of Greek business executives and investors to the neighboring country.

“Greece is determined to continue to build on all that we achieved in the Prespa agreement,” he said, while also promising that a high-level bilateral council will be convened, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

Ομιλία στο 4ο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ των Δελφών Η Ελλάδα κοιτά μπροστά. Έχει πλέον τη δύναμη και την αυτοπεποίθηση που της δίνουν τα επιτεύγματα ενός ολόκληρου λαού, που στις κρίσιμες στιγμές εμπιστεύτηκε εκείνους που του έδωσαν προοπτική και διέξοδο. Ομιλία στο 4ο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ των Δελφών Delphi Economic Forum. #delphi_forum Posted by Alexis Tsipras on Friday, March 1, 2019

He cited an emphasis on significantly boosting bilateral trade, economic exchanges, tourism, energy cooperation, and even military and law enforcement ties with the end of a near 28-year-long name feud between the countries

“Greece and North Macedonia are no longer two sides of an unsolved puzzle for the international community, but two neighboring states who invested in friendship, cooperation and solidarity, and who provide an example, not only in the Balkans but for Europe, and for a better world,” he said.

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov the deal allowing his country to have the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia will benefit Greece too. Speaking at Delphi Dimitrov told Tsipras and other Greek officials that, “What you did made Greece an even greater nation,” without explaining how it helped Greece, which also lifted vetoes keeping the now North Macedonia out of NATO and European Union hopes.

“We were thinking about the future and the people who will benefit from this and not about a moment of political glory,” he said, although Tsipras and North Macedonia Premier Zoran Zaev have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the deal although the two countries weren’t at war.

Dimitrov also spoke about prospects for a “strategic partnership” between the two countries in areas such as trade, security, youth employment, national health systems and production, noting that Greece is his country’s second-biggest trade partner after Germany.