Yannis Behrakis, Award-Winning Photojournalist, Dies Aged 58

ATHENS – Yannis Behrakis, one of Reuters’ most decorated and best-loved photographers, has died after a long battle with cancer, according to Reuters. He was 58.

After joining the news wire 30 years ago, Behrakis covered many of the most tumultuous events around the world, including conflicts in Afghanistan and Chechnya, a huge earthquake in Kashmir and the Egyptian uprising of 2011.

In the process, he won the respect of both peers and rivals for his skill and bravery, according to Reuters. He also led a team to a Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for coverage of the refugee crisis.

In 2017 he visited Boston for a presentation at Tufts Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and he spoke with The National Herald: “What attracted me to photojournalism was and still is the ability to enter the homes of millions of people and with my photograph to give the opportunity to a global audience to learn what is happening at the ends of the world. So, this way I don’t let anybody say that ‘I didn’t know’.”

“The photo-reporting is one of the very strong, important journalistic means of information. We see often photographs that become the reason that the global community changes its position on an issue. Furthermore, we have seen photographs that even change the positions of governments.”