Conditions are Mature for Single European Tourism Policy, Tourism Min Kountoura Says

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura said that now it is the moment to join forces to form the future and new conditions for equal opportunities in growth, progress and prosperity for all, addressing Delphi Economic Forum on Saturday.

She said that tourism should be high on the governments’ agenda noting that the conditions are now mature to assume initiatives for a single European tourism policy”.

She described her vision for the next day of the Greek tourism and said that her ministry strategic choice is the thematic tourism which is, as she said, a capital with huge dynamic adding that Greece can become a leader in this field.