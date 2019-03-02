One Firefighter Dead, Another Injured in Fire in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – The 45-year-old firefighter Dimitris Tsalis who died on duty on Friday was the president of the Central Macedonia’s firefighters’ union. Tsalis was battling the blaze at Kalohori, Thessaloniki when he collapsed and was transferred to 424 Military Hospital of Thessaloniki where he was pronounced dead.

Another firefighter that was taking part in the operation also felt sick and was sent to hospital.

The fire that broke out in dry grass continues to burn but according to the fire brigade it will soon be set under control.