Tsitsipas Advances to Dubai Championship Final, Breaks into World Top-10 Rankings (Vids)

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in the Dubai Championship final, knocking Frenchman Gaël Monfils out of the competition.

The 20-year-old Greek tennis produced a sparkling physical and mental performance to overturn an initial 0-1 Montfils advantage to (4-6) in the first set of play. As if that wasn’t enough by itself, Tsitsipas took both tie-breaking sets with scores of 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (4) on his way to earning his place in the Dubai Championship final.

With the finals qualification, in just his second Dubai Championship appearance, Tsitsipas will begin next week in the top 10 in the global rankings for the first time in his career, since he has surpassed Croatian Marin Čilić in points who, up until this point, held onto the 10th spot globally.

Following eight consecutive wins, the Dubai Championship final provides Tsitsipas with his first back-to-back ATP tournament finals appearances and he will compete for his third career title overall and the first tournament within the 500 series against Swiss legend Roger Federer (6-2, 6-2 vs. Ćorić) Saturday!

Speaking at the press conference after his quarter-final battle with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, Tsitsipas spoke about what he’s been chasing since the start of 2019, and how close he is to achieving that goal.

“I think about it almost everyday, I want it a lot, I would really like it to happen. Because I am so close, I want it to happen as quickly as possible. I personally feel that I have game to be there already. I will take it even if it is a little later than I would have wanted, but again, as quickly as possible. It would also be good for my self-confidence”, said Stefanos Tsitsipas about his imminent ascent into the ranks of Top 10 men’s tennis players in the world. Asked about the semifinal he said, “We both serve well. We have a similar playing style. I think that I am a little bit more aggressive and he’s much faster than me. I will have to deal with all of that.

Asked about the semi-final said: “We both serve well. We have a similar style of play. I guess I’m a little more aggressive, and he’s a lot quicker. I have to deal with all of that, I need to be patient, have passion and await my opportunity. I will have to serve very well. I will have to serve well to win, otherwise it’s going to be sticky situation”.

“I continued to be Stefanos”

In statements he made after the quarter-finals matchup, Tsitsipas analyzed the match and spoke about the art of tennis.

“The break in the 3rd set cleared my mind a little bit. He was finding his game and got into a rhythm, so that break refreshed my mental state, it made me come back stronger and made me raise my level of play in the 3rd set. He absolutely deserve credit because it is not easy to come back when an opponent serves for the win at 5-4. He played brave tennis and showed character, i knew however that if I kept fighting and if I continued to be Stefanos on the court, I would have other opportunities to pick up the win,” said the 20-year-old. “ I try to be an artist on and off the court. I think that it is important to have that sort of artistic lifestyle. Not many people have that, I try to do it. I am certain that a lot of people have something artistic inside of them but they just haven’t found it yet. I think that tennis is a form of art, you can create art through the sport”.