Boston College Announces Creation of Minor in Ancient Greek

BOSTON – Boston College’s Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences announced the creation of a new program for their students, a Minor in Ancient Greek. The Director of the Minor in Ancient Greek is Professor Gail Hoffman.

According to the announcement, students who will receive a degree with a Minor in Ancient Greek, will be obligated to take 4 to 5 courses in the Ancient Greek language and 1 to 2 classes in Ancient Greek history and culture.

A minor in Ancient Greek provides a strong foundation for studies in the main specializations of philosophy, theology, political sciences, history and linguistics. Any student, or students, interested in learning Ancient Greek would greatly benefit as well.

To see Boston College’s full description page of the added Minor click here: https://bit.ly/2SxmQOR