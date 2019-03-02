Do We Love Our Country? Or, Just Ourselves?

We call people a lot of names these days, nationalists, socialists, racists, capitalists, (to mention just a few) while beating our breasts about how we want to make our country great – if we could only silence those who disagree with us.

In fact, few know what those terms really mean other than what their preferred social media tells them. This column lacks the space for an academic definition of each term, and our readers the patience or even the interest in sitting through the lecture. Instead, let me suggest what I believe it means for a citizen to love his country and Make it Great Again. The reader can decide if the shoe fits.

The late John F. Kennedy put it best in his 1961 Inaugural speech: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Civic virtue in the American tradition demands that we balance the rights of the individual against the rights of society. But, civic virtue also demands we contribute to the common good embodied in the rights of society.

Do we agree a parent should never put his personal well-being above that of his child? But the relationship between the citizen and his country is not that of a family; a country has an obligation to provide for its citizens as parents do for their children; but citizens, unlike children, have the capacity (and obligation) to reciprocate and contribute. Not unreasonably, we expect our country to make it possible for its citizens to pursue their own well-being in safety. The country, not unreasonably, should provide for the common defense, the rule of law, and an educated and healthy citizenry. All agree that this is a reasonable definition of the common good, no? Yet we seem to have turned our backs on our obligations as citizens. We demand these benefits for ourselves but deny any obligation to contribute our time and money so that all citizens can enjoy the same benefits and opportunities.

Do we really contribute to the common defense of America? Ancient democracies demanded military service of all their citizens (or at least the males). We prefer to pay a relative pittance to the children of our poor, the single-mothers, minorities and others to go out and die for us. When they return from ill-conceived wars physically or mentally maimed, we run symbolic charity drives rather than (God Forbid!) raise taxes to pay for putting their lives back together. However, we do cheer for them at football games and raise our plastic cups of beer to “thank them, for their service.”

Justice means justice for all. We talk a good show but in our real world, we form special interest groups to elect politicians to select judges committed to decide cases in our favor and not for the common good. Only about a third of Americans oppose abortion but, as a bloc, that minority exercises its power to select judges to ban abortion. Once upon a time, we recognized that the power of the American federal judiciary required a super-majority for confirmation. No, a President is NOT entitled to his own judges; judges should serve the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

Both political parties betrayed that principle to satisfy their constituencies. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid abolished the Senate’s super majority and his Republican successor, Mitch McConnell, went one step further by refusing to allow the Senate to even debate Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court. History will remember both men as enemies of the common good. Other insults to the Rule of Law include civil forfeiture of property without legal process, aggressive prosecution, and unaffordable bail to force plea bargains to avoid bankruptcy. Since it is always someone else who suffers, we close our eyes to the injustice.

Our country’s financial elite clearly does not believe that they should pay taxes to provide our country’s children with a good education, an essential requirement to making our country great. More than 90% of American children attend public schools. In states run by “conservatives,” they slashed corporate and personal income taxes and paid for it by slashing public education budgets. Oklahoma led the country in reducing public school expenditures per student but Kansas and Kentucky were not far behind. The state education systems cut school days and hours, increased class size and stopped buying books. When confronted with the disaster they had inflicted on the kids, the “conservatives” blamed the teachers’ unions. But the scapegoating no longer works and massive teachers’ strikes are beginning to restore the balance. The teachers may be the leading edge of Americans who do believe in the common good.

Healthcare in the United States epitomizes the syndrome of prioritizing personal good over the common good to an insane extreme. Americans pay more for healthcare per capita and get worse outcomes than any other advanced country. Every time someone tries to address the problem (e.g., Obamacare), big Pharma, the insurance companies, and hospital chains scream “socialism.” Amazingly, they have persuaded the average middle class American to pay outrageous insurance premiums rather than spend a dime on healthcare for the poor. The abortion debate not only perverts the legal system, but the folks who oppose abortion generally oppose any increase in welfare spending to compensate for the real social and health costs of banning legal abortion. As one very Christian lady told me, she wanted to defund Planned Parenthood because she does not want any of her money paying for “n—er” babies! (I invite our readers to sort out her chain of logic.)

Maybe it is the people who contribute to the common good because they love their country more than themselves whom we should call, “patriots”.