Acclaimed composer Yanni, (Chryssomallis), who played live at the Acropolis and the Taj Mahal and Beijing’s Forbidden City, has been taking his music across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Moving to the United States when young and a graduate of the University of Minnesota, he told The National that he has loved his experiences in the Arab world and the chance to show his blend of jazz, classical, soft rock, and world music that’s a hit with his fans.

He played the Saudi Arabian desert city of Al Ula and said, “That was mind-blowing. I have never been in the desert, proper, before and all of us stayed in this beautiful tent – obviously it was all very well done so we were comfortable. My daughter was with me and she was taking pictures all night long.”