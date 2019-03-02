Books by Women to Add to Your March Reading List

With the days gradually getting longer in terms of sunlight as spring approaches, it is the perfect time to replenish the reading list with at least a few books. March is also Women’s History Month, highlighted by International Women’s Day on March 8. In celebration of the contributions of women to literature, add the following books to your reading list:

Earlier this year, the Geek National Book Awards were announced with the National Short Story Award – Novellas awarded to Maria Kougioumtzis for her work titled Ola boroun na symvoun me ena agima (Everything Can Happen with One Touch) from Kastaniotis Publishing. The characters meet or separate with a light or violent touch as the theme of touch of all kinds, erotic, sexual, social, political, mysterious, is explored through relationships, some tender and some savage, others passionate, in peacetime and in time of war.

Something Beautiful Happened by Greek-American Yvette Manessis Corporon is a work of non-fiction that blends the remarkable story of the author’s own family, history, and the present day search for the Jewish family her grandmother helped save during World War II. Out of unspeakable tragedy, the horrors of the war and the Occupation, the book highlights the power of faith, hope, and kindness, as well as the need for understanding and having the courage to stand up for what is right. Yvette Manessis Corporon is a three-time Emmy Award–winning writer, author, and producer.

Her debut novel, When The Cypress Whispers (Harper, 2014), has been translated into fourteen languages and was an international bestseller. She has received the Silurian Award for Excellence in Journalism and the New York City Council and Comptroller’s Award for Greek Heritage and Culture.

What’s Left of the Night by Ersi Sotiropoulos, translated by Karen Emmerich, is a work of historical fiction based on the life of renowned poet Constantine Cavafy. In June 1897, the young Cavafy arrives in Paris on the last stop of a long European tour, a trip that will deeply shape his future and push him toward his poetic inclination. With this lyrical novel, tinged with a hallucinatory eroticism that unfolds over three unforgettable days, Greek author Sotiropoulos depicts Cavafy in the midst of a journey of self-discovery across a continent on the brink of massive change. He is by turns exhilarated and tormented by his homosexuality; the Greek-Turkish War has ended in Greece’s defeat and humiliation; France is torn by the Dreyfus Affair, and Cavafy’s native Alexandria has surrendered to the indolent rhythms of the East. A stunning portrait of a budding author, before he became C.P. Cavafy, one of the 20th century’s greatest poets, that illuminates the complex relationship of art, life, and, the erotic desires that trigger creativity.

A Greek Folk Journey: Travel, Culture and Gastronomy by Terina Armenakis is a wonderful resource for those who love traveling to Greece and discovering the unique festivals, foods, and fun throughout the country throughout the year. The book is organized by month and begins in January with various festivals that kick off the year in the homeland including the many celebrations of the Twelve Days of Christmas. Introductions to each section and for each event offer valuable information for those interested in attending. It is possible to attend a festival in every part of Greece at almost any time of the year with this book as your guide. A great book for those who like to plan excursions to a variety of places on their vacations to Greece.