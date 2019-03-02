Another Karras – Ted II – Gets Super Bowl Ring

He’s not as celebrated as his late great-uncle Alex Karras, one of the most feared and famous defensive lineman in National Football League history, but offensive lineman Ted Karras III received another Super Bowl ring, his second, when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Ted’s father, Ted Karras Jr., played for one year (1987) in the National Football League as a member of the Washington Redskins team which won the Super Bowl.

He has his own Super Bowl ring from that campaign, something Alex Karras didn’t have a chance to earn as his Detroit Lions never made it that far.

Ted Karras III, 6-4, 300 pounds, was inactive for the Super Bowl but on the roster, earning the ring. Grandfather Ted Karras, Sr. – Alex’s brother – played for the 1963 NFL champion Chicago Bears.