Ambassador Lysiotis at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR. MI – On Feb. 18 Ambassador Marios Lysiotis, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States, spoke on his vision for Cyprus at the University of Michigan. He shared many insights and highlighted key current news items and events taking place on Cyprus.

The event was organized by Artemis Leontis, Chair, Department of Classical Studies, University of Michigan (Modern Greek Program).

After Ambassador Marios’ presentation, U. of M students and other guests participated in a question and answer period. A reception followed with music by Stella’s Ghost.

Prior to his current appointment Lysiotis served as Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Defense and as Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to France. He also served as Cyprus’ Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, and as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Organization in Vienna. He was also Permanent Representative to the OSCE; Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President of Cyprus; Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe; Member of the Diplomatic Office of the President of Cyprus; Deputy Director, Cyprus Question Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Counsellor, Permanent Delegation to the European Union; Attaché, Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden; Member of the Cabinet, Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Diplomatic Advisor to the President of Cyprus.

Ambassador Lysiotis holds Bachelor’s degrees in Philosophy and in Political Science, a Master’s degree Political Science, and a D.E.A. in Political Studies. He speaks Greek, French, and English, is married to Eleni Michaelidou-Lysioti, and has a daughter, Sophia.