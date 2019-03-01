Renowned Greek Actor Phaedon Georgitsis Died

ATHENS – Phaedon Georgitsis, one of the most famous actors of Greek cinema, died in Athens at age 80, on March 1. He starred in many films, 13 of which were produced by Finos Films. He was one of the main protagonists of Greek theatre.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at the Nea Smyrni cemetery.

Born in 1939, Georgitsis’ first-ever screen appearance was in Jules Dassin’s 1960 romantic comedy “Never on Sunday”. He had also appeared on stage and on television, in some of the most popular television series of the 1990s, while in recent years he had created his own theatre company based in Koropi, Attica with his second wife, Betsi Georgitsi.