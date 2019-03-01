In Moscow, Mitsotakis Says Greece Russian Partner Too

Major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis,in Moscow on a visit, said after meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia can count on Greece but that “Greece is an inalienable part of the western security and value system.”

With the United States saying relations with Greece are at their best, perhaps ever, with the formerly anti-American Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the Conservative leader said that, “This, however, does not mean that it cannot improve bilateral relations with Russia,” Kathimerini said.

“We are developing a broad and deep network of international contacts for the benefit of the country and its national interests,” said Mitsotakis, without explaining what that means. He also met with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the speaker of Russia’s Lower House of Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.