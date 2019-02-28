Delphi Economic Forum Opens Thursday

The annual Delphi Economic Forum opening today, Thursday February 28th, and running to March 3, will include 500 speakers from 24 countries addressing 95 different thematic subjects, 2,500 participants and more than 150 accredited domestic and international journalists.

This year’s summit theme is “Inclusive Growth” and takes place at the European Cultural Center in Delphi.

The Delphi Forum will be attended by the country’s political and state leadership, while high-ranking statesmen, ministers, academics, bankers and global financiers from Europe, Africa, Asia, will also attend.

The forum will focus on four distinct areas of concern: global geopolitical trends, the reinforcement of business and investments, the current European socio-political climate ahead of the European elections, as well as the outlook concerning Greece. Emphasis will be given to the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution, new trends in technology, the digital transformation of businesses and the impact of smart payment technologies.

The forum has become a beacon of influence in Europe and the Balkans and is supported by the European Commission, the World Bank, the European Investments Bank and the European Bank of Reconstruction & Development. International think-tanks like the Brookings Institute, the Atlantic Council, the Bruegel Institute, the Laskaridis Foundation and the DiaNEOsis Research and Policy Institute will also send representatives.