Russian on Hunger Sstrike in Greece Suffering, Lawyer Says

By Associated Press February 28, 2019

A photograph of the Russian cybercrime suspect Russian man Alexander Vinnik is on display on a screen during a press conference by his lawyers in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS (AP) — The lawyer for a Russian suspected of bitcoin fraud and wanted by three countries say the man’s health is deteriorating due to his hunger strike

Lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulou also criticized the Greek courts for holding Alexander Vinnik, 39, in custody for more than the maximum 18 months allowed.

Konstantopoulou said Thursday that Vinnik has been on hunger strike for three months, and noted he has been jailed despite not being charged with any crimes in Greece.

Vinnik was arrested in July 2017 on a request from the United States, where he is accused of laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. France and Russia then sought his extradition, and Greek courts approved all three requests.

Vinnik agreed to be sent to Russia but is fighting the other two requests.

A photograph of the Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik is on display on a screen under the logo of Athens Bar Association during a press conference by his lawyers in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Zoe Konstantopoulou, the lawyer for Vinnik, who suspected of bitcoin fraud and wanted by three countries, says his health is deteriorating due to a hunger strike and criticized the Greek courts for holding him in custody for more than the maximum 18 months allowed.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

