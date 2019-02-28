ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets with Medvedev, Volodin in Moscow

MOSCOW – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is paying a two-day visit to Russia with a party delegation, met on Thursday with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Mitsotakis also met with the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who said that “it is difficult to find another country with such long and deep relations with Russia as Greece”.

On his part, Mitsotakis explained that Greece is an EU and NATO member state, but this is not an obstacle in broadening its relations with Russia.

The party leader and the ND delegation will also hold talks with a group of Greek enterpreneurs active in Russia.

Mitsotakis’ schedule includes a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later on Thursday, while he is also scheduled to make statements to the Greek press before leaving Moscow.