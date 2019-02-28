Great Golf at the 3rd Messinia Pro-Am & Actor Bill Murray among the Familiar Faces

ATHENS – Costa Navarino’s 3rd International Messinia Pro-Am was held February 20-23, marking the start of the tourist season with the participation of 31 teams from 20 countries.

More than 120 professionals, celebrities and amateur golfers enjoyed the game at the award-winning The Dunes Course and The Bay Course among century-old olive trees overlooking the Ionian Sea and the historic bay of Navarino.

Among the participants were Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe Award-winner Bill Murray, former rugby player Mike Tindall who represented England 75 times and five times as captain in his 17-year career, and basketball legend Joe Arlauckas.

Accommodation was provided at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and all participants had a unique experience on and off the greens, with a rich program including a series of themed social events culminating in a memorable gala dinner and award ceremony.

The competitive action included two rounds of golf on The Dunes Course, and one on The Bay Course. All players warmly embraced the charity bowling night, and continued to lend their support for SOS Children’s Villages Greece initiatives through the Messinia Pro-Am website.

The tournament concluded with the “Buena Vista” gala dinner and award ceremony, hosted by pro golfer and TV presenter Iona Stephen and golf coach and YouTube star Peter Finch, including a special moment with actor Bill Murray who enthused, “This is the best place I’ve ever been. The golf courses are great; I’ve never been treated nicer anywhere. This is a different level; it is not like anything I’ve ever seen.”

At the 54-hole Strokeplay individual competition, professional golf players claimed the total prize pool of 31,000 Euros. Alessandro Tadini (PGA of Italy) with 197 points, 15 under par won the tournament, second place went to PGA of GB&I Professional Stuart Boyle, and the PGA of Portugal’s Tomas Gouveia finished in third.

Gouveia also won the Team Pro-Am event with his teammates Ivailo Dimchev, Lyubomir Minchev, and Konstantin Sinapov. Second place went to Berni Reiter (PGA of Austria) with Franz Pichler, Johann Schygulla, and Gottfried Traintinger, whilst the team of Antonis Sotiropoulos (Chairman of PGA of Greece) took third place. In the other categories, Milada Tupova-Faensen won “Closest to the Pin” award, George Vafiadis claimed the “Longest Drive Men,” and Belgian Delphine Dewitte the “Longest Drive Ladies” and “Best 4-Hole Net Score.”

Aegean, a member of Star Alliance, was the official airline partner of the event.

Vodafone Business, Eclectic Greece by Kyvernitis Travel, Ford Motor Hellas, Athens International Airport and Hertz were the official sponsors of the event.

Luanvi was the official sportswear partner.

Official supporters of the tournament included Ecolab, “Vikos” Natural Mineral Water, J. Vourakis Sons EE, Poseidonia, Pylos Poems, Metaxa, Luc Belaire, Paulaner, The Blue Beetle, Nescafé Alegria and Kalamata Papadimitriou.

Fysiotek was the physio partner of the event providing rehabilitation and prevention services for sports injuries with its rehab station.

The tournament was assisted by Salty Bag, Stoli, Fever-Tree, Ahead, and BiancoNero.

Erasmus was the official travel partner coordinating and ensuring the smooth registration and accommodation process.

The 3rd Messinia Pro-Am was organized in collaboration with the PGAs of Europe and was held under the auspices of PGA of Greece and the Hellenic Golf Federation.

The awards were created by J. Vourakis Sons EE. The gifts on the “Buena Vista” Night were offered by Luc Belaire, Salty Bag, and Ahead.

More information is available online: messiniaproam.costanavarino.com.

Hashtag: #messiniaproam

About Costa Navarino

Costa Navarino is the prime, sustainable destination in the Mediterranean, located in the Greek region of Messinia in the southwest Peloponnese. One of the most unspoiled and breathtaking seaside Mediterranean landscapes, this area has been shaped by 4,500 years of history. Its philosophy is driven by a genuine desire to promote Messinia, while protecting and preserving its natural beauty and heritage. It will comprise a number of distinct sites featuring 5-star deluxe hotels, luxury residences, conference facilities, spa and thalassotherapy centers, signature golf courses, as well as a wide range of unique year-round activities for adults and children. Navarino Dunes, the first area, is home to two luxury 5-star hotels, The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino; Navarino Residences, a collection of luxury villas for private ownership; The Residences at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, fully-furnished resort apartments for sale; the signature golf course The Dunes Course, Anazoe Spa, a 4,000m2 spa and thalassotherapy center; the state-of-the-art conference center, House of Events; specially designed facilities for children; as well as a variety of gastronomy venues, sports, outdoor and cultural activities. Navarino Bay, the second area, is home to the signature golf course, The Bay Course. Navarino Hills, with two 18-hole golf courses, is currently under construction, and there are two further sites underway.